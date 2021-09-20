Ohio State launches online-only option for its MBA program

Photo by Doug Buchanan, The Ohio State seal displayed at an entrance to campus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Working professionals now have access to Ohio State University’s MBA program entirely online.

Ohio State’s Fisher College of Business announced that it now will offer its part-time, working professional MBA program in an online, hybrid, or in-person capacity.

The university said in a release that it also is exploring other online graduate programs, such as a new supply chain management program, in order to help the region meet its talent needs.

The online program is currently recruiting students for the spring and fall semesters in 2022.

“This is a new opportunity to meet our students where they are. The Working Professional MBA is already ranked among the nation’s best at meeting the needs of our working students,” W. Randy Smith, Ohio State’s vice provost for academic programs, said in the release. “The new online opportunities will continue to help Ohio State meet the workforce demands in Ohio and beyond.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ohio State quickly pivoted to online coursework for spring semester 2020. By fall 2020, just 2% of students took fully in-person classes, with 83% of students having all or mostly online courses.

While OSU President Kristina Johnson has said that in-person learning is ideal to get the full benefits of collaboration, networking, and learning, there are some situations where online learning makes sense, such as for working professionals.

The new online program is a “mirror image” of the existing working professionals MBA program, said Anil Makhija, dean of the college. It will give students flexibility while “keeping them connected to their cohort and Ohio State’s Columbus campus,” according to OSU.

“We’ve created a new modality that draws directly from our existing … program, one that is highly ranked and offers students unparalleled intimacy and interactivity,” Makhija said. “It’s the latest step in our efforts to continuously innovate to meet the needs of business and its leaders.”

