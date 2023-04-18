COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio State University has joined 15 other schools to extend higher education’s reach to rural and small-town students.

A $20 million gift from philanthropist Byron Trott, a Chicago-based merchant bank BDT & MSD Capital Partners CEO, recently helped launch the STARS (small-town and rural students) College Network.

The consortium’s mission is to help students from non-urban backgrounds transition into college.

