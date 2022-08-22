The Ohio State Buckeyes prepare to take the field at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of the nonprofit fan collectives helping Ohio State athletes score endorsement and sponsorship deals has announced a new program that will allow fans to contribute directly to athletes in exchange for personal video messages, Instagram follows and more.

Brian Schottenstein and Cardale Jones’ The Foundation (stylized THE Foundation) is partnering with FanJolt, an online platform that allows fans to pay to connect directly with celebrities from Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary to the singer Jewel.

Shark Tank fans have to pay the steep price of $999.99 through the site to get a personal fan video from O’Leary. An Instagram follow from Jewel costs $299.99.

But those willing to pay for a personal shoutout from University of South Carolina wide receiver Josh Van only have to shell out about $50 for either. Other college athletes already on the site have set similar prices.

