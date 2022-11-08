COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Grace Wang is leaving Ohio State University, where she united commercialization and industry relations with research, to become president of Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

She starts in April at the Boston-area research institution, a private nonprofit that was among the nation’s first technology-focused universities. It has enrollment of just over 7,000.

OSU President Kristina Johnson recruited Wang in December 2020 for the newly created position of executive vice president of research, innovation and knowledge. Both engineers and inventors, they had been colleagues at the State University of New York.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Grace, and I know you join me in wishing her the best as a continued partner in higher education,” Johnson said in a message to students, faculty and staff on Monday.

