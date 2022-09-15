COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Vitria, the event space at the University Square development on the corner of 15th Avenue and High Street, has named its leadership team ahead of an expected spring 2023 opening.

The venue’s 5,500-square-foot grand ballroom will fit more than 300 people. The terrace ballroom, which features a glass balcony, will span 2,000 square feet and hold about 100 guests.

Columbus Hospitality Management, selected in April to manage the space, has hired Todd Gauer as general manager, Brittany Martell as director of sales and Corey Welch as executive chef.

Gauer previously managed West Virginia University’s Erickson Alumni Conference Center. He also managed hotels in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

