COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A founding member of a prominent Central Ohio law firm has been appointed as Ohio State University’s newest board of trustees member.

Last month, Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Juan Jose “John” Perez to the university’s board. His term will run through May 13, 2031.

Perez founded Perez Morris, a national business law firm based in Columbus with offices in five other states, with Troy Morris in 1997. The firm has since been taken over by his daughter-in-law, Sarah Perez, and now says it’s the state’s largest women-owned firm.

