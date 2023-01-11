COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio arts organizations should soon reap the benefits of $50 million in state grants.

The grants come as an amendment to House Bill 45, a $5.83 billion operating appropriations bill for businesses allocation for 2023 signed on Friday by Gov. Mike DeWine.

The Department of Development will administer this economic package dedicated to performing arts and creative businesses.

The grant was a year and a half in the making, said Angela Meleca, executive director of CreativeOhio, formerly Citizens for the Arts, which advocated for the grants.

