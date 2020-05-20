Ohio restaurants are pushing for PPP changes as clock ticks on forgiveness

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio restaurants have been largely successful in landing Paycheck Protection Program loans designed to help small businesses stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic, but without changes to the program many of them might opt not to use that funding after all.
According to data from the Ohio Restaurant Association, 90 percent of its members applied for a PPP loan and 87 percent of those applicants were approved.
An eight-week clock is ticking for those recipients to decide whether to use the funds and risk not qualifying for forgiveness if they don’t hit required benchmarks or return the money.
ORA President John Barker said, anecdotally, as many as half of the group’s members may not use the money unless changes to the program are made.
