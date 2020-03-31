Ohio liquor sales way up in March

It seemed likely Ohioans would stock up on spirits as they hunkered down at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s exactly what they did. According to data provided by the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, the state saw 1.38 million gallons of spirits sold from March 1 to 29. That’s a 23.7% increase from 1.11 million gallons sold in the same period in March 2019.

Just to show the gain isn’t the natural flow of spirits sales, the gallonage sales increase from 2018 to 2019 was just 0.8% (Gallonage is the most apples-to-apples measure because it takes out any price variations, but the dollar sales tell a similar story.)

Ohio’s state liquor agencies sold $123 million of spirits from March 1 to 29, according to Liquor Control. That was a 26% increase over the $97.9 million sold in the same period in March 2019.

