COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohioans bought less liquor in 2022 by volume, but dollar sales were up thanks to continued thirst for premium products.

State liquor agencies sold 17.02 million gallons of high-proof spirits last year, down 1.76% from the 17.33 million gallons sold in 2021, according to data from the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

Still, last year’s sales are the second highest on record and gallons are up 11.6% since 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gallonage is the most apples-to-apples measure because it takes out any price variations.

