Ohio Democratic Party finds new buyer for its East Fulton Street HQ

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–The Ohio Democratic Party has sold its building on East Fulton Street to an affordable housing developer.

Fairfield Homes purchased the building for $1.95 million, said Matt Keyes, spokesman for the Ohio Democratic Party.

Lancaster-based Fairfield Homes owns several affordable housing developments in Central Ohio, including Carol Stewart Village, which is an affordable housing development for young adults, Barnett Plaza Apartments for the elderly, and Canterbury Way. The company also has some market-rate developments, said Merydith Greene, Fairfield Homes vice president of asset management and development.

Greene said Fairfield is still deciding how to use the building.

“We are still exploring the best options for the site and putting together a plan,” Greene said. “We are incredibly excited about the acquisition and this helps us fulfill our mission of building community.”

The Democratic Party will be in the East Fulton building through the end of the year but then will shift the way its staff works. The party currently occupies the entire building, but instead of having one large central office many people work out of, the party will shift to putting employees into the communities voters live.

“The nature of campaigning has shifted and we want to focus more on the communities we serve,” Keyes said.

The party had previously made a deal to sell the 13,300-square-foot building to urban developer Borror for $2.7 million. Back in 2019, Borror confirmed the sale and said it would likely close in 2020. Keyes said the Covid-19 pandemic caused the sale to fall through.

The party previously sold its 271 E. State St. building and co-located with the Franklin County Democratic Party in the Fulton Street building in 2017. Borror also took control of that property, which has been redeveloped to an apartment complex, now called Xander on State.

