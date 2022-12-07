An updated image of the Merchant Building from May 2022. (NBBJ)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The planned North Market tower, now dubbed The Merchant Building, and the Grandview Crossing development that straddles Columbus and Grandview Heights will receive state support via Ohio’s new transformational mixed-use tax credit program.

Columbus-based Rockbridge secured a $34 million tax credit for its nearly $345 million Merchant Building project. The 31-story tower will house a boutique hotel, apartments and retail.

The company said this kind of high-rise project has proven difficult to deliver in Ohio and is the type of project the TMUD program was created to support.

Thrive Cos. was awarded $6.3 million for the $506 million Grandview Crossing project. The development is set to include 1,300 apartments, a 140-key hotel and 100,000 square feet of retail space.

