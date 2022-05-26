COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The long-awaited North Market tower now has a name: the Merchant Building.

The brand draws on the heritage of the North Market and the merchants that have built its reputation.

“The Merchant Building branding is a way for us to honor the legacy of all the merchants who, through their grit, determination and perseverance made the North Market what it is today,” Jim Merkel, CEO of developer Rockbridge, said in a media release.

The 700,000-plus-square-foot Merchant Building, plans for which were unveiled in 2019 after years of anticipation, will start sometime this year and take about 36 months to build.

The nearly $292 million project will bring a 162-room independent boutique hotel and 174 residential units to the Arena District area. It will also include about 65,000 square feet of office space.

Public spaces will include the Trade Room and Bar, a courtyard, curated retail spaces, a cafe, a restaurant and a barber shop.

