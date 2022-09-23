North Market Bridge Park will add four new tenants by the end of the year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Despite the closure of some tenants, the North Market Bridge Park expects to be back to full occupancy by the end of the year.

Just shy of two years in, three of the Dublin market’s original slate of operators have closed: ReUse Revolution, Black Radish Creamery and Kintsugi Sushi Bar. Another, The Little Kitchen, announced it will close at the end of this month.

Black Radish and Kintsugi’s sister concept Satori Ramen Bar both still operate at the original North Market.

Executive Director Rick Harrison Wolfe said turnover is the nature of a public market, which fills its spots largely with startups and new or expanding concepts. Tenants have also been faced with the same workforce challenges all restaurants are facing, he said — and there’s been a bit of a learning curve regarding the different customer base at the Dublin outpost.

