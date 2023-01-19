COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The surface lot at the Columbus dining and shopping destination is officially closed as of Thursday.

Work on the Merchant Building, the project previously known as the North Market Tower, now is shifting to the lot where it will be built.

Utility work and other underground improvements has been underway for months. The loss of the surface lot as construction progressed always was part of the plan. Visitors can utilize the Vine Street Garage at 45 Vine St., across from the old surface lot.

