North Market adding cupcake and sweet shop

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — What began as a home bakery is now making its way into the North Market.

The Pastry Factory will be the next new addition to the historic Columbus dining and shopping destination.

Allyson Blackwell started her bakery as a part-time business in her home in 2012 while also working other jobs in the restaurant industry. When she lost her job managing a cafe due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she turned her focus full time to her bakery, according to the announcement from the North Market.

After participating in the North Market’s Farmers’ Market downtown last summer and running multiple pop-ups inside the market through the winter, The Pastry Factor is getting a permanent spot.

Blackwell, in a news release, said her business was “welcomed with open arms” last year and she’s excited to make it her new home.

The Pastry Factory’s offerings will include cupcakes, tarts, French pastries, cookies, cookie sandwiches, brownies, pies and cakes. Flavors will rotate regularly. There will be seasonal and holiday items as well, as well as options for all manner of diets and food sensitivities including gluten free, vegan, sugar free, diary free, soy free and nut free.

Blackwell has a culinary arts degree from Sullivan University and in addition to running her own business has been a sous chef, pastry chef, head baker and restaurant manager.

The Pastry Factory will take the stall between Stauf’s Coffee Roasters and Green Olive Company, across from Barrel & Boar. A spring opening is targeted.

It’s the second new addition to the downtown market announced in the past week. Also coming this spring is vegan soul food eatery Willowbeez SoulVeg. The market also continues to fill up its Bridge Park location in Dublin, which opened last fall and has had a staged opening.

