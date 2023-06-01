PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio distillery growing through its bar program prowess now has a shop in one of Ohio’s prime party towns.

Noble Cut Distillery has opened a bottle shop and small distillery at Put-in-Bay selling its whiskeys, vodkas and ‘cellos, including its recent award-winning Shiphouse Vodka.

That product gets co-branding on the shop and a special focus. Noble Cut has been making that vodka since last year in conjunction with Bryan Kasper, the owner of the Benson Ford Shiphouse, a historic Put-In-Bay attraction that’s also close to the new retail location.

