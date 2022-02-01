COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Homage is now in the big game.

The Columbus-based apparel company has built its brand over almost 15 years with throwback-styled shirts and sweats celebrating sports, pop culture and more.

It works with Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association, among other leagues, teams and individuals, but one big licensing win has always eluded it: the National Football League.

Until now.

Homage has a multiyear deal with the NFL in place and the first array of shirts, hoodies and sweatpants are on the site now, including several pieces for the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals.

“This is transformational,” founder and CEO Ryan Vesler said. “The demand for the NFL is massive. This is a big opportunity for us.”

He said the deal has been years in the making.

“We had to convince them we had the creative firepower and distribution capabilities to make this work,” Vesler said.

Homage is selling through its website now, but the bigger component is the ability to wholesale to the individual NFL teams, processes for which are being put in place now in time for next season. The company will have the ability to work with individual teams on product that will be sold through the team shops.

Vesler did say there are some limitations. Homage isn’t licensed to do certain “in the moment” items, like a Cincinnati Bengals AFC Champions shirt. Its focus also is on adult, casual apparel, meaning no kids’ clothes or headwear.

The company also still is working on a separate license with the NFL Players Association which would allow it to do some player-specific apparel.

Securing the NFL was skill. Seeing a home state team like the Cincinnati Bengals progress to the Super Bowl was just luck.

“It’s exciting to be able to do some Bengals storytelling,” Vesler said. “What a great moment for Cincinnati.”

Homage is working directly with Elizabeth Blackburn, the Bengals director of strategy and engagement (and great-granddaughter of team founder Paul Brown) on Bengals apparel.

Blackburn previously recruited Columbus-based suit shop Pursuit last year to create the suit jackets for the team’s first-ever Ring of Honor induction event.

