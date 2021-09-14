New Starbucks coming to Stelzer Road near Easton Town Center

A new Starbucks is coming to the Easton area.

The Seattle-based coffee giant will be building a standalone shop on the northeast corner of Stelzer Road and Middlemore Drive, near the Giant Eagle store and just south of Easton.

It’s the latest partnership between Starbucks and Columbus-based Schiff Properties, which have now worked together on multiple sites around Central Ohio including in the Brewery District and Circleville.

“It’s going to be one of the first of their new prototype in Columbus,” Executive Vice President Jared Schiff said. “It’s going to be a beautiful store. Lots of glass. More bells and whistles.”

It’ll also have a double-stack drive-thru to handle more drive-thru customers.

“This will lend itself well to those on the go,” Schiff said.

Starbucks has not responded to multiple questions about its plans for this new Columbus site, but last June did announce plans for several new convenience-driven store formats, putting a greater emphasis on drive-thru, mobile ordering and pickup both in-store and at the curb.

The company noted that prior to Covid-19, 80% of transactions were of the “on-the-go” sort with many ordered and paid ahead of time via the Starbucks app.

New stores expect to see an increase in mobile ordering, more contactless pick-up and less in-store congestion.

Plans include pickup stores in dense metropolitan markets, expansion of curbside pickup and, in more suburban sites like the Stelzer location, improvements to the drive-thru and curbside capabilities.

“As we navigate through the Covid-19 crisis, we are accelerating our store transformation plans to address the realities of the current situation, while still providing a safe, familiar and convenient experience for our customers,” CEO Kevin Johnson said in the company’s statement last summer.

