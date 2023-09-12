A long blighted historic building in the Near East Side is ready to welcome people back inside its doors.

Local developers Kelley Cos. and Otto Beatty III redeveloped the former Ohio Baptist General Convention’s headquarters at 48 Parkwood Ave., adding nine apartments inside the building and 27 apartments in a new building next door.

The Ohio Baptist General Convention contributed its land as equity in the project and will remain a minority owner.

The newly built building is nearly fully leased. The original building will open for leasing later this year.

