New Italian Village event venue opens inside the former Columbus Electrical Works space

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A new wedding and event venue that will soon open in Italian Village has transformed the former home of Columbus Electrical Works.

The all-inclusive venue, which bills itself as a “modern warehouse with all the amenities” will have its first event on July 10 after months of construction, said John Brooks, managing partner with BTTS Holdings.

The name of the new space is Edison 777, harkening back to the building’s roots and its address of 777 N. Fourth St. It will host not only weddings but also corporate functions and parties.

The warehouse dates back to 1900, according to the Franklin County Auditor.

“We maintained the historic character of the building, and coupled it with modern amenities,” Brooks said.

BTTS Holdings has several suburban venues, including Brookshire in Lewis Center, WatersEdge in Hilliard, and the Estate in New Albany. The company also recently opened The Fig Room just off High Street in the Short North, focused on smaller dinners and events.

Edison 777 is a response to guests’ requests for a venue that was in or near downtown, Brooks said.

“We chose this location because we saw a vibrant, growing, true community we wanted to be part of,” Brooks said. “It’s close to downtown, easily accessible, has historic character. We saw it as an ideal location.”

The venue seats 200 people without a dance floor or 175 people with a dance floor. it has a separate upstairs mezzanine balcony with views of the entire space, as well as a private outdoor patio for ceremonies and cocktails. The venue also has exclusive parking. Hosting a Saturday evening event requires a $16,000 food and beverage minimum, Brooks said.

After Columbus Electrical Works moved to South High Street, the complex was redeveloped by Lykens Cos.

Brooks said the project has been in the works since the fall of 2019. But between Covid-19, historic preservation work, and other needed approvals, construction didn’t start until January of this year.

The team was eager that it would be done in time for the 2021 wedding season – and that there would even be a 2021 wedding season, Brooks said.

“We were nervous and optimistic at the same time, depending on the day and the hour,” Brooks said of the pandemic’s impact. “We knew eventually that it would end. Now we’re just really fortunate to open this at the perfect time.”

Brooks said the venue already has 45 bookings between now and next year.

“There’s such a surge in celebrations,” Brooks said, between people who had to reschedule their events from last year, and people wanting to get back to normal after Covid-19.

