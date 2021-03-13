New Condado president on growth opportunities and challenges: ‘Our foot is on the pedal’

The Covid-19 pandemic might have slowed Condado Tacos’ sales, but it hasn’t stifled the popular restaurant chain’s growth.

“Our foot is on the pedal,” President Scott Shotter told Business First. “We’re already planning for 2023.”

The 23-unit, Columbus-based restaurant chain has opened seven new units since the pandemic began – five in 2020 and two so far in 2021 – and has plans for about 10 new locations this year and 10 to 12 in 2022.

That includes growth in existing markets as well as new ones. Condado is in seven cities and four states right now. Restaurants will open this year in new markets including Nashville and Lexington, Kentucky.

“The new openings have all been received well, even in situations where we’re only at 50% or 25% capacity,” Shotter said.

The opportunity in Nashville is particularly exciting to Shotter, who said the city is similar to Columbus in its mix of urban and suburban opportunities. He also knows that market well, having just come from the Music City.

Shotter joined Condado this past fall. He was most recently CEO of the more than 40-unit Back Yard Burgers. Before that, Shotter spent nine years leading operations and training for Moe’s Southwest Grill. During his time with that brand, the company grow from 200 to more than 700 restaurants.

“I’ve managed or operated more than 30 different brands in my career,” he said. “We admire food brands that do a few things very well and Condado does that. Tacos, margaritas, queso and dips – that, to me, says they’re smart. They’re not trying to do 20 different things.”

He also praised founder Joe Kahn’s attention to detail, his work to build the brand and the environment created around the business. The opportunity is growth. The challenge is to not lose the way while doing so, Shotter noted.

“I bring that experience, good and bad,” he said. “You’re trying to properly scale a company without losing your culture, your soul. I have the scar tissue to prove it.”

The company also needs to resist the temptation to grow faster than it should. “You’re always looking at how many stores you can take on,” Shotter said. “It’s easy to get over your skis.”

Restaurant growth is starting to look different though and Condado will be no exception. The brand will open its first Condado Carryout March 15 at 4052 Presidential Parkway in Powell. It’s the brand’s first carryout and delivery-only location. It will have the full dine-in menu of a traditional Condado, but no dine-in seating.

Shotter said the location will take some of the carryout and delivery pressure off the nearby Dublin and Polaris restaurants while also being a hub for expanded catering sales. The hope is to see gains from both existing and new customers.

If that Condado-dedicated space performs well, it could be expanded to other markets.

“How do we fill in markets where we see opportunity? Can we use this to seed a new market?” Shotter asked.

It’s also open to opportunities that might not be exclusively a Condado space. It is looking at delivery-only kitchen operations in some markets as well.

Such alternatives to traditional restaurants are gaining traction with brands large and small. Hot Chicken Takeover is opening a delivery hub in Cleveland, while Wendy’s is using the model to expand in Canada and India.

“There’s been a significant shift in our industry,” Shotter said. “Customers are demanding more convenience and we need to adapt. This is a natural step and we feel really confident making it.”

