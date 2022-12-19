COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus Humane recently graduated the first class of its new training program for veterinary assistants, part of an effort to meet demand in the animal care industry.

“There is no training like this for vet assistants,” said Brittany Thomas, Columbus Humane’s director of marketing. “In this environment they got to learn from veterinarians,” with a curriculum developed by Ohio State.

The program – featuring 40 hours of lecture, 30 hours of lab teaching and 90 hours of on-the-job training at community veterinary clinics – began in response to workforce shortages and rising costs of animal care. Thomas said there are currently more than 200 vacant veterinary support positions in Franklin County.

Six were in the first class.

