Columbus’ Circus House, a building with a storied history that has been everything from the residence of a three-ring circus leader to a shelter house for alcoholics to a daycare, has been renovated to start its next chapter as a private residence, event center and potentially a rental property.

Paige Henry, president of Riegel Financial, and her husband Jason bought the house in 2020 for about $873,000. Henry told Columbus Business First they have spent about double that renovating the home, located at 755 Dennison Ave.

When they bought the home it had no electrical, most of the woodwork had been painted over, damaged or taken, tile and flooring had been removed and plumbing and mirrors had been smashed. More than $1 million in damage happened under the previous owner, before the house was sold through foreclosure proceedings.

The Henrys had to replace almost all the fireplaces, plumbing, flooring, fixtures and cabinets and restore what they could.

The three-story 1895 Gothic revival mansion has 7,414 square feet of space, four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half-baths, a detached two-car garage built in 2011 and a pool that was added in 2017.

The house also runs on geothermal heat, uses recycled water and draws power from solar panels on top of the garage, Paige Henry said.

Since the Henrys bought the Circus House, many have been dying for a peek inside, including a bat, which popped in during my tour of the property to get a firsthand look at the upgrades. For your own look, check out this slideshow:

The Henrys have big plans for the property, including turning the carriage house into a permanent meeting spot for Riegel Financial, potentially renting out the first floor for corporate events and using the third story as a short-term rental.

The Henrys also plan to live in the house and have added many personal touches, like a cat station in the mudroom for the family pets and a custom-built closet for the two of them.

“We want the whole house to match us and our needs, because we’re going to live here, but we also want to make it functional as a rental,” Paige Henry said. “We want the house to feel like a home, but it still has a business aspect if necessary.”

Riegel Financial includes both an investment firm and an accounting and tax firm and serves clients in Dayton and Columbus.

Paige Henry, who took over the business from her father in 1998, said that she will split her time between Dayton and Columbus.

The Henrys plan to move into the house later this year and start seeing clients there in early 2022.

