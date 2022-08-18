COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Construction work is underway on a two-part apartment development taking shape in Italian Village.

The project spans 8 acres broken into two separate pieces, a north site bordering 5th Avenue and a south site between 3rd and Detroit avenues near East Alley on what is currently industrial property. The southern site has now been dubbed “The Stella.”

Homestead Cos. and Lykens Cos. are developing the project on part of the former Clark Grave Vault property at 375 E. 5th St. Lykens previously proposed a 250-unit project there before approaching Homestead Cos. and teaming up.

Homestead Cos.’ construction arm is the general contractor for the project and is currently working on basements and utilities at the site.

