NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — New Albany is set to rezone almost 1,700 acres within Licking County, including the site where tech giant Intel Corp. plans to build a $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing complex.

The New Albany Planning Commission will vote Monday evening on rezoning of 1,689 acres of agricultural land to a technology manufacturing district.

About 900 of these acres will contain Intel’s complex, New Albany Chief Communications Officer Scott McAfee told Columbus Business First. There is not yet a final development plan for Intel, but the rezoning is an early step in the process.

McAfee said the zoning would allow for any business that falls within technology manufacturing use to occupy the land, including any potential ancillary businesses from Intel.

