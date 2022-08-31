A map shows the future site of DBT-Data’s $1 billion project near Intel at New Albany International Business Park.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park.

When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. It will be the company’s first project in the state of Ohio.

Following the roughly $21 million purchase of more than 93 acres near Clover Valley Road, Jug Street and Mink Street, DBT will construct what is described in a news release as “power shell facilities.” These buildings will be equipped with all necessary power and connectivity that can be customized to meet the needs of a single tenant or multiple customers.

The site is close to the future home of Intel Corp.’s planned semiconductor fabrication complex, although Tolson said DBT had the land under contract prior to the announcement of that $20 billion project.

