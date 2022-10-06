An aerial view of a 509-acre, 19-parcel site planned for expansion into New Albany International Business Park. (Courtesy Photo/City of New Albany)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — More than 500 acres could be annexed by New Albany and rezoned for an expansion of the city’s business park, a fast-growing and vital component of the Columbus suburb’s successful economic development strategy.

New Albany City Council is considering two ordinances that would expedite the annexation of 509 acres from Jersey Township, and amend the zoning ordinance from agricultural to limited general employment (L-GE). The acreage is part of the original annexation agreement with Jersey Township that council approved on Jan. 4.

The proposed rezoning — requested by New Albany Co. affiliate MBJ Holdings LLC — would serve as an extension of New Albany International Business Park. Along with Intel Corp.’s planned $20 billion semiconductor complex, companies like Amazon, Meta and Google also have facilities at the park.

