NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Axium Packaging has quietly grown into one of Central Ohio’s largest employers, as the company continues to expand at what is now its headquarters in New Albany.

The manufacturer of plastic packaging products launched in 2010 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It still has two facilities in that city, but today it calls New Albany home.

Axium is spending $45 million to construct an additional facility called Vertix, also the name of a new product line for the manufacturer. In addition, the company just acquired 83 acres to ensure it has space for future expansions. This growth will add to the $400 million Axium has invested in New Albany facilities and production equipment in recent years.

“What we’re going to do is take curbside recyclables, exclusively plastics, and convert them into materials used in our production,” said Axium President Paul Judge.

