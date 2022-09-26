COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio.

New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Terms of the third-party management contract were not disclosed.

With the addition of these units, Wallick now manages nearly 10,500 units at 63 communities in Ohio. The deal also grows the company’s footprint in Michigan and Pennsylvania. These additions are part of Wallick’s multi-year growth plan, according to a news release.

