DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A nearly 600-unit residential development has been proposed at a former Salvation Army campsite in Delaware.

Dublin-based developer T&R Properties submitted an application for the project, which is referred to as Greenwood Commons in city documents. The property includes two parcels east of Joy Avenue and at 340 Lake St. — the previous home of Greenwood Lake Camp & Retreat Center. The Salvation Army formerly operated a summer camp for disadvantaged children at the site, which is located next to a drained lake.

T&R wants to redevelop the 61.6-acre property into workforce housing, market-rate apartments and single-family attached townhomes. The project also would include reserved space for a men’s shelter, open space/amenities, a permanent tree preserve and one single-family detached home.

