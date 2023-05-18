HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Nearly 400 acres of Hilliard property has been acquired for $7 million, Franklin County property records show.

An entity named Walker Road Ventures LLC bought four parcels along Walker Road on Hilliard’s west side. Each was recorded in a separate transaction but was tied to the same buyer.

One parcel is located on 3811 Walker Road, two are at 3489 Walker Road and the fourth does not list a specific address on Walker Road. The parcels measure 194 acres, 142 acres, 52 acres and about 5 acres. Three of the properties are listed as agricultural land on the Franklin County Auditor’s website, and another is described as residential with one single-family home.

