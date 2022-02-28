COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)– Nationwide posted record-high financial results in 2021, as every business unit met or exceeded sales and profit goals, CEO Kirt Walker said.

The Columbus insurer and financial services giant reported $53 billion in revenue on Monday, and $2.8 billion in net operating income – the private company’s key measure of its profitability, which was more than triple 2020 earnings.

Years of planning, hiring the right people, improved performance measurement and analytics, and new sales partnerships all drove the result, Walker told Columbus Business First.

“We have a dozen businesses that make up the enterprise here,” Walker said. “To a business, people met or exceeded their sales and profit goals. We hit on all cylinders.”

About two-thirds of the business is in its fast-growing financial planning and investment division – which benefitted from a soaring stock market, CFO Tim Frommeyer said. One-third is insurance, including personal and commercial property and casualty lines. Its pet insurance surpassed 1 million policy holders in the year.

Financial services generated a 14% after-tax return on capital in 2021, beating the target of 11% to 12%, he said. Insurance lines had a return of 8%, slightly below the typical 10% goal.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. paid out $18 billion in claims in a year with wildfires and catastrophic storms, while the supply chain disruptions and labor shortages in the ongoing pandemic increased the cost of repairs and replacements.

Many insurers at the end of 2020 had filed rates that were flat or lower for 2021, but starting this year have been able to raise premiums with less resistance from consumers, Frommeyer said.

Partnerships with Ford Motor Co. and electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. have been a fruitful sales channel, Walker said. Customers receive a quote for a Nationwide-backed policy at the time of purchase – they can even sign up over Ford’s onboard communication network.

“The take rate on that has been incredibly high,” Walker said.

The relationship is similar to startup Columbus rival Root Inc., which has an exclusive deal with Carvana to offer its policies during the online purchase.

Also in 2021, Nationwide increased its in-house venture capital arm to $350 million. After investing in more than 30 tech companies, including Columbus-based Beam Dental, the fund has $200 million left to invest, Walker said.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.