Nationwide is funding Ohio State ag-tech research to mitigate the effects of climate change on crop production.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Nationwide is expanding its technology investments from fintech to the insurer’s founding industry: agriculture.

Central Ohio’s largest private company has pledged an initial $2 million to establish the AgTech Innovation Hub at Ohio State University to fuel research on mitigating the effects of climate change on crop production, according to a news release. Nationwide plans additional funding in the future.

OSU’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences will work with Nationwide and OSU innovation offices.

“Transitioning to a green economy, climate change – these are long-view issues that won’t be fixed overnight,” Nationwide CEO Kirt Walker said in the release. “Agriculture is a part of Nationwide’s DNA, and we believe it’s important to invest in resources that pave the way for a vibrant and robust food supply chain. This innovation hub will be an incubator for those groundbreaking ideas.”

