Nationwide outsourcing some work, impacting up to 500 employees

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Nationwide is outsourcing some back-office work, impacting up to 500 employees.

Third-party vendor Cognizant will take on the processing work for Nationwide’s commercial insurance lines. Nationwide currently employs 500 people in-house doing that job now, including 200 employees at its major Des Moines, Iowa office and another 175 at an office in Gainesville, Florida. The remainder of the jobs are spread at offices around the country.

The move doesn’t include any jobs at the Central Ohio headquarters of the Fortune 100 giant, the focal point of 10,000 of its workforce of 28,000.

The company says many of the employees impacted will be eligible to apply for 1,200 other job openings it has across the country, so it can’t say how many will be out of work. It said many more will also be eligible for its recently launched Future of Work initiative, which could provide them training to shift into different jobs.

The outsourcing is expected to be complete by mid-2021.

