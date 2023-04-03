Nationwide Children’s Hospital is reflected in the Wexner Research Institute building III across Parsons Avenue (John Lauer for CBF)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital had income of $28.5 million from licensing its technology in 2022, bringing the total to nearly $205 million over the past eight years.

Because of some one-time events in 2021, the total revenue from royalties, equity stakes and other payments in licensing deals was down from the prior year’s record $69.9 million.

But the Columbus hospital’s 2022 total is still more than the combined earnings of 10 other Ohio institutions reporting to the 2021 tech licensing survey by national trade group AUTM. (The 2022 report comes out in late fall.)

