Nationwide Children’s eyeing Lane Avenue site for $74M gene therapy factory

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Nationwide Children’s Hospital affiliate could start construction in October on a $74 million biotechnology manufacturing facility for genetic material used in research and clinical trials, according to materials related to a proposed economic incentive.

Andelyn Biosciences Inc. also appears closer to selecting a site: a project map in Columbus City Council documents shows an 8-acre parcel carved out of Ohio State University west campus at the southwest corner of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road. Both OSU and the hospital say the site is proposed but not yet final.

Children’s created Andelyn, a for-profit affiliate, to at first take over in-house genetic material production inside the hospital’s Wexner Research Institute. It plans to build a 85,000-square-foot facility, with many multiples of the current capacity, targeted for a 2023 opening.

