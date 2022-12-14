COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Kirt Walker succeeds Nick Akins, who is stepping down from his role as CEO of American Electric Power Company Inc., a company he led for 11 of his 24 years there. He will stay with the company as executive chairman starting in 2023.

“I’m honored to co-lead the Columbus Partnership’s Governing Board,” Walker, a member of the Columbus Partnership for 11 years, said in a news release.

“The Columbus region has so much to be proud of as we continue to drive growth and development. I’m confident that the ongoing engagement of our business community, along with the strong partnerships among private, public and academic sectors, will continue to advance the vision for Columbus to become the most prosperous region in the U.S.”

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.