Joshua Skeens, CEO of Logically LLC, which has named the Dublin office acquired in 2021 as its new HQ.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio cybersecurity firm acquired two years ago now has provided the top leadership, home office and main strategic focus of one of the country’s largest outsourced IT providers.

Logically LLC moved its headquarters to Dublin after two decades in Portland, Maine, shortly after promoting the CEO and COO from within the office. The firm announced Tuesday they are leading a strategic shift to specialize in protecting data and operations as remote work makes businesses increasingly vulnerable.

“The smaller businesses, they often can’t afford enterprise-level cybersecurity – but they need it – and now we’re able to bring that to market for them,” new CEO Joshua Skeens told Columbus Inno.

