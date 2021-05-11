Muirfield Village tops Ohio golf courses ranked among Golf Digest’s top 100 in U.S.

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of central Ohio’s toughest private golf courses also ranks among the best in the U.S.

Golf Digest recently put out its biennial list of the Top 100 golf courses in America and Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin ranks No. 15. That’s up one spot from where the course was ranked in 2019.

Here’s what researchers said about Muirfield Village:

This is the course that Jack built, and rebuilt, and rebuilt again and again. Since its opening in 1974, Jack Nicklaus has remodeled every hole at Muirfield Village, some more than once, using play at the PGA Tour’s annual Memorial Tournament for some guidance. In the past eight years, he totally changed the par-3 16th and par-4 17th holes and added a new back tee to the par-4 18th, extending it from 444 yards to 484. That’s how a championship course remains competitive. But with every change, Nicklaus always made sure the general membership could still play and enjoy the course as well.

Muirfield was designed by Jack Nicklaus & Desmond Muirhead.

Other ranking from the Buckeye State:

No. 42: Camargo Club in Indian Hill

No. 43: The Golf Club, New Albany

No. 65: Iverness Club, Toledo

No. 68: Scioto Country Club, Columbus

No. 96: Double Eagle Club, Galena

Topping the list is Pine Valley Golf Club in Clementon, N.J., followed by Augusta (Ga.) National Golf Club, Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, Calif., Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., and Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club.

Golf Digest has compiled the list since 1966.

To read the complete report, click here.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.