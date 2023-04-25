COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Long considered the “19th hole” for the Memorial Tournament, the former Bogey Inn now has a more official connection to that annual event.

An affiliate of Muirfield Village Golf Club owns the 6013 Glick Road property. Property records show the Bogey site was acquired last year by MVGC-BI LLC, an entity that shares the same 5750 Memorial Dr. address as the Dublin golf club.

The Delaware County auditor lists that transfer as occurring for $0 in May of last year. MVGC-BI has a $1.44 million mortgage on the property through Huntington Bank, which was filed last August in Delaware County and was signed by Nicholas LaRocca, the club’s general manager.

For much more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.