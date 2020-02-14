Mount Carmel plans $10.2M project in Columbus suburb

Mount Carmel Health System plans to renovate a closed Walgreens in Reynoldsburg into its latest freestanding emergency department.

The ER and a primary care practice should open by the end of year in the 14,000-square-foot building at 2300 Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Road, said Brett Justice, Mount Carmel’s senior vice president of strategy and system development.

Reynoldsburg’s Planning Commission is considering the exterior renovations at Thursday’s meeting. Andrews Architects is designing conversion of the leased facility. Elford Development is the contractor on the $10.2 million project.

It’s also between two OhioHealth Corp. ERs: 2 miles from the Reynoldsburg location and 2.5 miles from its Pickerington Medical Campus.

