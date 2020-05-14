Most Ohio restaurants plan to reopen May 21 or shortly after, survey finds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After months of reduced if any sales, Ohio restaurants are prepping to reopen.

According to a survey by the Ohio Restaurant Association, 87 percent of respondents plan to reopen dinning rooms May 21 or shortly after.

The survey was conducted May 10 to 12, after Gov. Mike DeWine said bars and restaurants could reopen patios May 15 and indoor spaces six days later, provided social distancing and other regulations are followed. It had 1,491 respondents.

Though most are gearing up to reopen, plenty of questions remain.

According to the survey, chief concerns include additional expenses for personal protective equipment, new disinfection and sanitizing supplies and, where applicable, installation of plexiglass and other barriers.

