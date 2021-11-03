DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Cincinnati favorite is returning to Dublin.

Montgomery Inn, which had a restaurant in the Central Ohio suburb from 2009 to 2017, is coming back to the area as a delivery option via ClusterTruck.

The Indianapolis-based delivery kitchen company, which has locations in downtown Columbus and in the Kroger Marketplace in Dublin, will add the restaurant’s famed baby-back ribs (half slab or full slab) and brisket baked beans to the menu of the Dublin hub.

Beyond that, Montgomery Inn’s barbecue sauces now also will be used on all ClusterTruck’s barbecue menu items, including its assortment of chipotle barbecue dishes from mac and cheese to pulled pork tacos to chicken strips to the alpine pit burger.

The family-owned restaurant was founded in 1951 and still has two locations in Cincinnati.

“Through our collaboration with Montgomery Inn, we have the opportunity to bring their historically beloved flavors and a local touch to our menu in Dublin,” ClusterTruck Chief Operating Officer Brian Howenstein said in a news release. “We are thrilled to partner with such a renowned barbecue restaurant and support a fellow local Ohio business.”

It’s not the first notable team-up for ClusterTruck. Earlier this year it worked with local chef Avishar Barua on several dishes. Barua, executive chef at Middle West Spirits’ acclaimed Service Bar restaurant, was on the most recent season of Bravo’s Top Chef television show.

Columbus was ClusterTruck’s first market beyond Indianapolis. It’s grown to eight kitchens in Indianapolis, Columbus, and Kansas City. Its menu includes more than 80 items that are made to order and promised to be delivered within seven minutes of preparation.

Though ClusterTruck primarily serves its own food, save these occasional partnerships, its delivery-only focus is part of a larger trend in the restaurant industry. Food brands are using this ghost kitchen model to both expand reach and add incremental sales.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.