COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Business trail wanderers can now embark on something a little stronger.

In the tradition of the Short North Art Trail, the Columbus Coffee Trail, and the Columbus Ale Trail, there now is a Columbus Distillery Trail.

Co-sponsored by Experience Columbus and Destination Grandview, the trail invites participants to visit seven Central Ohio stops serving up locally distilled spirits and food.

The digital passport can be downloaded here.

Visitors who make a purchase at four stops earn a custom Simple Times blackberry lemonade mixer. Anyone who makes it to all seven gets a “The Proof is in the Proof” Columbus Distillery Trail t-shirt.

The trail includes:

Echo Spirits Distiling Co. at 985 W. 6 th Ave. near Grandview Heights.

Ave. near Grandview Heights. Middle West Spirits at 1230 Courtland Ave. in the Short North.

Endeavor Brewing and Spirits at 909 W. 5 th Ave. near Grandview.

Ave. near Grandview. Watershed Distillery and its Watershed Kitchen & Bar at 1145 Chesapeake Ave., Suite D, also near Grandview.

451 Spirits at 590 Suite D, Oakland Park Ave. in Clintonville.

Noble Cut Distillery at 750 Cross Pointe Road, Suite K, in Gahanna.

High Bank Distillery at 1051 Goodale Blvd., also near Grandview.

Each stop offers its own signature mix of offerings ranging from bourbons, vodkas, and gins — many of which are award-winning — at multiple distilleries to quirkier products like Noble Cut’s limoncello (and other ‘cellos) and an assortment of small-batch offerings from 451 Spirits. Possible experiences run from a more formal dinner at a stop like Watershed to cocktails and carry out food at Echo Spirits or a drink and food truck at Endeavor.

Central Ohio’s local spirits scene launched more than a decade ago with the start of Middle West and Watershed. Both of those businesses continue to grow their local footprint and distribution, while newer additions like High Bank also are expanding with plans to add a second restaurant in Central Ohio this year.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.