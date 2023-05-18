COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Metro Development will bring more than 550 apartments to the corner of Galloway and Hall roads.

Columbus City Council this week approved rezoning for the project, dubbed Parkside Village. Construction should start later this year, likely in the late fall.

That first phase will have 336 units, said Tre’ Giller, president and CEO of Metro Development, and the second phase will have 216. The two developments will be next to each other and share some streets, but have their own pools and clubhouses.

