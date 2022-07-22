A rendering of Lakeside Village, an apartment complex currently being built by Metro Development.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Metro Development, one of Columbus’ busiest multifamily developers, has broken ground on two projects this week on the east side of Columbus.

The Residences at Eden Park, located on the west side of Cassady Avenue near Easton, and Lakeside Village, locaated on the southeast side of the city, will both have 264 units and a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Both apartment developments will cost over $35 million, said Tre’ Giller, CEO and president of Metro Development.

Rents will range from about $1,000 to $1,200 at Eden Park and $1,000 to about $1,500 at Lakeside Village. Each complex will have a roughly 5,000-square-foot club house with a fitness center, game room and pool.

Lakeside Village is on about 24 acres and will feature a pond and walking path. Eden Park is on about 11 acres.

