COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — If approved, a gene therapy for a fatal form of muscular dystrophy could generate $4 billion in sales annually, according to the biopharmaceutical company that licenses the technology from Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. will learn by the end of May if the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves or rejects its treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Named SRP-9001 for now, the therapy could launch as early by this summer if it gets the nod – but even if it happens early next year, the Boston-area biotech would swing to profitability in 2024, CEO Doug Ingram told investors earlier this month.

“A promise to translate brilliant science to life-altering, life-changing therapies – not at some distant vanishing point in the future,” Ingram said in a recorded presentation. “Patients can actually benefit from that science now.”

