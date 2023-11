Maumee Bay Brewing Co.’s Central Ohio restaurant and taproom could open in early 2024.

The family-owned Toledo-based craft brewery, one of the oldest in Ohio, earlier this year confirmed plans to build an outpost in Shawnee Hills.

It shared more details this week. Shawnee Station Tap Room & Kitchen will be located at 6058 Glick Road. The full-service restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekends.

