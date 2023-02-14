COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new industrial complex that could eventually grow to five buildings totaling nearly 1.8 million square feet is under construction in far west Columbus.

The complex, called West70 Logistics Center, is being built off Hilliard Rome Road East. The developer is TPA Group, a private real estate investment, acquisition and development firm headquartered in Atlanta. The local leasing agent for the project is Jeff Lyons of CBRE.

Two buildings are currently under construction. One will measure 550,000 square feet, and the other will stand at just over 248,000 square feet. Those buildings are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2023, according to CBRE marketing materials.

